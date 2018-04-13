Reliance Jio signs 53.5 bn yen ‘Samurai’ term loan agreement

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) on Friday signed a 53.5 billion Japanese yen “Samurai Term Loan” with 7 year bullet maturity.

According to the company, the facility is guaranteed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and “will be used for funding RJIL’s ongoing capital expenditure”.

“This deal represents the largest Samurai loan for an Asian corporate. The Facility has been fully underwritten by Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Singapore Branch and will be shortly launched into syndication,” the company said in a statement.

