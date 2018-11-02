Reliance Power Q2 net at Rs 253 cr, up 6.7% over previous quarter

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Reliance Power on Friday posted 6.7 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ending September at Rs 253 crore over the Rs 237 crore earned on this count in the previous quarter.

In a statement here, the company said its consolidated total income for the quarter in consideration stood at Rs 2,283 crore, as against the revenue of Rs 2,282 crore in the same period a year ago.

Reliance Power’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,117 crore, up 2.6 per cent over the previous quarter.

On the company’s operational performance during the quarter in consideration, Reliance Power said its Sasan UMPP (Ultra Mega Power Project) generated 7,604 million units, with the plant operating at a plant load factor (PLF) of 87 per cent. The PLF was down from the previous quarter on account of planned maintenance shutdown of two units.

Coal production at Sasan in the second quarter stood at 4.14 million tonnes.

The company’s Rosa Power Plant generated 1,360 million units, operating at a PLF of 85 per cent, while its Butibori Power Plant generated 806 million units, operating at a PLF of 66 per cent.

The 40 MW Dhursar solar plant generated 16.7 million units, operating at a PLF of 19 per cent.

The 45 MW wind plant in Vashpet generated 35 million units, operating at a PLF of 35 per cent.

The 100 MW Concentrated Solar Plant at Dhursar in Rajasthan generated 12.77 million units, the statement added.

The Reliance Power stock closed on Friday at Rs 31.30 a share, up 10 paise, or by 0.32 per cent, over its previous close on the BSE.

–IANS

bc/nir