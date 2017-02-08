Reliance Power’s consolidated Q3 net profit up 15%

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a surge of 14.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of 2016-17.

According to the company, its consolidated net profit grew to Rs 276 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2016, from Rs 241 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated total income increased by 16.74 per cent to Rs 2,985 crore from Rs 2,557 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Reliance Power’s operating revenues up by 12.51 per cent at Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 2,469 crore.

–IANS

rv/vt