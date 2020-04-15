Relief flight carrying 44 US nationals leaves Goa airport

Panaji, April 15 (IANS) 44 US nationals stranded in Goa due to the lockdown were flown back to the US via Mumbai in a relief flight that took off from the state’s Dabvolim international airport, here on Wednesday.

According to the Airport Authority of India (Goa) tweet, the 23rd relief flight took off from the Goa airport on Wednesday evening to Mumbai, from where it is scheduled to leave for the US.

“23rd relief flight from Goa airport took off a few moments back carrying 44 passengers to Mumbai for onward journey to the USA,” the tweet said.

In all 4,201 adults and 38 infants have been sent to their countries, mostly Russia, the UK, Germany, France and the US, since the lockdown was announced in the country.

–IANS

maya/pcj