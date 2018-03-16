Relief to Tej Pratap Yadav in journalist murder case (Lead, correcting headline)

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) In a relief to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, the CBI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it did not find anything against him in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

The Central Bureau of Investigation told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M.Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud that an investigation of two accused persons, Mohammed Kaif and Javed, was ongoing.

The CBI’s statement was in response to a plea made by the journalist’s widow Asha Ranjan seeking a probe against Tej Pratap, a former Bihar Health Minister.

Disposing off the plea, the court allowed her to approach the Patna High Court if she finds anything against Tej Pratap at a later stage.

Rajdeo Ranjan was gunned down in Siwan district while returning from office on May 13, 2016.

