Relief works intensified in Karnataka’s Kodagu

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Relief works, including food supply to about 7,000 people in 51 camps, repair of roads and highways and restoration of phone and power lines in Karnataka’s flood-hit Kodagu district were intensified, while schools would reopen on Thursday, said an official on Wednesday.

“Relief materials are transported in 100 vehicles to all the local bodies from 5 makeshift storehouses set up across the district. With rains subsiding and life returning to normal, all schools and colleges will reopen on Thursday,” said state Relief Commissioner Gangaram Baderiya in a statement.

About 60 schools in the worst affected towns and villages will remain shut till Saturday for repairs and restoration works.

“Besides food, gas geysers and cooking gas cylinders have been sent to the relief camps for supplying hot water to the flood victims,” said Baderiya.

The state food and civil supplies department has been directed to distribute about 50,000 food kits to the victims to enable them to cook on returning to their homes.

“About 5,000 text and note books will be distributed to the school students as their books were damaged in the heavy rains and floods. Primary classes will be conducted in the relief camps for the children,” noted Baderiya.

The state Public Works Department and the National Highway Authority of India have been directed to expedite repair of roads and highways to restore transport of goods and public across the district.

“Sandbags will be used to build protection walls for avoiding landslides and blocking of roads and highways,” said the IAS officer.

“The district authority is also identifying lands for rehabilitating the flood victims who have lost their dwelling in the worst-affected areas,” added Baderiya.

The revenue department will issue fresh property documents of houses and farm lands to those who lost the originals in heavy rains and floods.

