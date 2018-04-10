Remains of 281 US MIAs located in Laos

Vientiane, April 11 (IANS) The remains of almost half of the 573 American service personnel presumed missing in action (MIA) in Laos during the Indo-China War have been located.

Vientiane Times on Wednesday quoted a press release from Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that the US has informed the Lao government that as of today the remains of 281 soldiers have been found and handed over to the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Laos and the US are committed to continuing to search for the other 292 personnel through joint humanitarian activities between the two countries.

The latest handing over of the remains of American service personnel took place on Monday at southern Laos’ Pakxe International Airport attended by Deputy Minister of Lao Foreign Affairs Sengphet Houngboungnouang on behalf of the Lao side, and Charge d’Affaires of the US Michael Fanklin Kleine on behalf of the US government.

The remains handed over at the ceremony were found during the second and third joint field activities conducted in 2017-2018 in Khammuan province, some 250 km southeast from here.

–IANS

