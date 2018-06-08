Remains of prehistoric rhinos, horses unearthed in Greece

Athens, June 10 (IANS) Paleontologists have discovered the remains of prehistoric mammals that once roamed the region some 7.2 million years ago, images released on Sunday revealed.

The excavations in Pikermi, some 26 km outside Athens, are overseen by professor Giorgios Theodorou from the University of Athens in collaboration with the local municipality, Efe news reported.

The fossil-rich site is located on the shores of an ancient lake that existed during the Neogean Miocene period, an era when the distant ancestors of today’s mammals grazed at the water’s edge.

A number of bones belonging to prehistoric horses, rhinoceroses, gazelles and extinct members of the elephant family have been uncovered.

–IANS

mag/ksk/bg