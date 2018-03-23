Remembering GP, the institution builder

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Speakers at an event here on Saturday expressed serious concern over the situation in academic centres like Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying it needs to be corrected.

The occasion was a function got up for release of the book ‘GP:1912-1995’ to commemorate the birth centenary of the multi-faceted personality of G. Parthasarathi, journalist, diplomat, academician and policy planner during the eras of prime ministers Pandit Jawharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Eminent historian Romila Thapar, who was the chief guest, referred to the situation in the JNU, of which GP was the first Vice Chancellor, and said the “authorities of the day” want to impose a certain order which went against all that GP stood for.

She said GP sought to create a university of excellence with freedom to the students and academics of all shades to express themselves.

Echoing her views, noted journalist Sumit Chakravarthy said there was need to restore institutions like JNU to its preeminent position. Both said GP was an excellent institution builder.

Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh, and former diplomat Muchkund Dubey, who had both worked with GP, recalled his role in executing and implementing the foreign policy vision of Nehru in the United Nations as India’s Permanent Representative and as Ambassador to countries like China.

Dealing with the erosion of the UN as a global institution, Dubey said days of India producing visionary and futuristic positions on global matters have also gone.

Ashok Parthasarathi, former Science and Technology Advisor to Indira Gandhi and GP’s son, traced his father’s role in the conclusion of the Nehru-Sheikh Abdullah accord in Kashmir and the Centre’s agreement with Laldenga in Mizoram.

