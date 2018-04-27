Renault’s Hulkenberg handed five-place grid penalty over changing gearbox

Baku, April 28 (IANS) German driver Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) was on Saturday handed a five-place grid penalty ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after changing the gearbox on his car.

In an attempt to resolve problems Hülkenberg faced during the third free practice, the Renault team decided to change the gearbox, which entails a gird penalty, reports Efe.

“Gearbox change for Nico now underway. We should be done in time for #quali but, of course, there will be a grid penalty involved,” the team tweeted.

Hulkenberg came seventh both in Australian and China Grands Prix, and was sixth in the Bahrain race, sitting in the seventh spot of the 2018 driver standings.

–IANS

tri/