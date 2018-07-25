Renee took inspiration from Vidya, Kareena’s films

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Renee Dhyani says she took inspiration from actresses Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoors movies “Begum Jaan” and “Chameli” to play a bold role.

Renee plays a sex worker in Zee TV’s new show “Yeh Teri Galiyaan”, a story of two children who are raised in Kolkata’s red-light district of Sonagachi.

“The name of my character is Beauty and as the name suggests, she is a good-looking girl with various shades of grey, who resides in the red-light district of Kolkata,” Renee said in a statement.

“For the first time, I am playing such a bold role which would be pivotal in delivering the show’s core message. Therefore, I did an in-depth research on the community which would help me portray my character convincingly.

“To adapt the language and gestures of the character, my biggest inspiration came from watching Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoor’s popular movies ‘Begum Jaan’ and ‘Chameli’. I tried to borrow some nuances from these two films,” she added.

Produced by Cinevistaas, the show also features actors like Manish Goplani, Vrushika Mehta, Lavin Gothi, Shubhangi Latkar, Anandi Tripathi and Aakanksha Sareen.

–IANS

nn/