Repeat 2014 history of voting for BJP: Modi to UP voters

Meerut, Feb 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the people here to vote for the BJP and repeat the history that voters in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, created by helping him win the 2014 elections and form the government at the centre.

Addressing a Parivartan Rally here, Modi said he had tried to do whatever he could for the development of Uttar Pradesh but still a lot remained to be done.

“But for the development to happen, you will have to remove the state governments that scuttle development. Otherwise, howsoever hard I try to help Uttar Pradesh, the funds from Delhi will be stopped at Lucknow,” Modi said.

Modi said the central government gave Rs 4,000 crore to the state government in 2014-15 to spend on improving healthcare services but the state government “failed to spend even Rs 2,500 crore” of the amount.

“And they are not even willing to give the details of where they spent the money,” Modi said.

The BJP won 71 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2014 polls. The party has only 40 lawmakers in the 404-member assembly (one member is nominated), where BJP has not been voted to power in the last 12 years.

–IANS

