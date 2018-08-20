Replace essential oils with carrier oils for glowing skin

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) If you are looking to relax and calm your stressed mind, essential oils work wonders but when it comes to a healthy and glowing skin, carrier oils work best as it has their own added benefits since they are dense and get absorbed into the skin very quickly. So how about replacing essential oils with carrier oils?

Essential oils are the ones extracted from plants. They are in the concentrated form and are generally diluted and mixed with carrier oils and keeping the benefits, experts suggest some cool options to replace your beauty rituals.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa(FSN)Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd, have some inputs.

* Argan pure cold pressed oil: They are rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E, Vitamin A and Other important nutrients, the oil helps with rejuvenation and strengthening of your skin, hair, and nails. It works as an exfoliator when a few drops of argan Pure cold pressed oil is mixed with one tablespoon of brown sugar.

* Marula pure cold pressed oil: This oil contains a high amount of Omega 6 and Omega 9 as well as essential antioxidants. This elixir of youth can miraculously reverse the damage done by UV rays, works for every skin type, balances moisture levels, treats acne, blemishes scars and is a boon for hair care. Marula Pure cold pressed oil works as a natural makeup primer by dabbing a few drops before applying makeup on the face.

* Rosehip pure cold pressed oil: Rosehip Pure Cold Pressed Oil is rich in vitamins; antioxidants and essential fatty acids that rejuvenate the skin to the deepest layers and keep it young and beautiful. It acts as an anti-wrinkle – just mix 1 ml Rosehip oil with half ml OTC vitamin E oil and massage twice a day.

* Moringa pure cold pressed oil: Moringa Pure cold pressed carrier oil has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties along with the anti-aging benefits and can rejuvenate dull, tired looking skin. Extracted from the seeds of Moringa Oleifera, this oil is extremely rich in phytonutrients. Extremely nutrient-rich, it is light on the skin and makes an excellent moisturizer. It also helps in detoxifying the scalp, when massaged and left overnight.

* Carrot seed pure cold pressed oil: It is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E and C and popular as an ingredient in skincare and haircare products. Carrot seed oil anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties help in the prevention of infections of the skin and the scalp. Apply 2- 3 drops of Carrot seed pure cold pressed oil before applying sunscreen in the morning, to protect the skin from sunburn.

Brand Kama Ayurveda’s in-house ayurvedic expert Sharad Kulkarni said: “Essential oils are always recommended to be used along with carrier oils. Pure organic carrier oils like Coconut, Sweet Almond and Sesame oil can be used on their own, but for added benefits essential oils do wonders. For example: Using tea tree oil along with sweet almond oil will keep your scalp clean while keeping your hair hydrated.”

Celebrity Makeup Artist Niti Luthra too have some tips on why opting for carrier oil is good option.

* Essential oils such as tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, chamomile essential oil, etc have a strong and pleasing fragrance but evaporate quickly when applied on the skin. But carrier oils though don’t usually have a pleasing smell, stay on the skin and gets absorbed rather than evaporating.

* The most common carrier oil is jojoba oil. Often used for massages, this oil also works wonders in fighting with mild acne because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Jojoba oil is very similar to the sebum in human skin, and the oil can dissolve sebum and carry ingredients deep into the skin. Hence, it is moisturizing. It is very light-weight and absorbs quickly into the skin.

* Carrier oils are natural and have their own added benefits since they are dense and get absorbed into the skin very quickly. Various carrier oils that can be included in the daily beauty regime are castor oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, rosehip oil, to name a few.

–IANS

nv/sim/sed