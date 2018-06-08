Replacing Mr. Bachchan an impossible dream: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor says megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of a kind and replacing him is an impossible dream.

Praising Anil, Salman had said in an interview: “I think if there is any replacement to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, then it is Anil Kapoor.”

Thanking him, Anil tweeted on Thursday: “Thank you Salman Khan, for your generosity! Replacing Mr. Bachchan is an impossible dream. He is the only one of his kind. But I’m really honoured and humbled that you took my name in the same breath as him.”

Anil and Salman will soon be seen in Remo D’souza directorial “Race 3”. The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, will hit the screens on Friday.

