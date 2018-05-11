Repoll on Wednesday in 568 booths for Bengal rural polls

Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) Repolling will be held on Wednesday in 568 polling booths across 19 of the 20 West Bengal districts for the Panchayati Raj Institutions that went to the polls on May 14, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Jhargram is the only district where there would be no repolling.

Uttar Dinajpur has the highest 73 booths where repoll will be conducted, followed by Murshidabad (63) and Nadia (60) while Aliporeduar (2) and West Burwan (3) have the least number of booths where repolling will be held.

Repolling will be held from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Polling for electing 38,616 representatives across the three tiers of West Bengal rural bodies was held in more than 58,000 booths across the state on May 14.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 17.

