Reprimand Hegde for remarks on constitution, Dalits: Babul Supriyo

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde should be reprimanded for his remarks against the Constitution and Dalits, his ministerial colleague Babul Supriyo said on Saturday.

At the India Today Karnataka Panchayat event, Supriyo said the BJP could not be held responsible for Hegde’s “debatable” remarks.

Hegde should be “reprimanded” for his comments, said Supriyo, who is Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries.

Hegde has reportedly said people who identify as secular are unaware of their parentage, claimed the BJP government intends to change the Constitution, and enraged Dalits by using the term “barking dogs” to describe protesters.

–IANS

spk/vd