Rescue on for boys football team, coach trapped in Thai cave

Bangkok, June 26 (IANS) The Thai authorities on Tuesday are continuing their search and rescue efforts to find 12 children and an adult trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand.

Bicycles, footwear and other belongings of the missing were found on Saturday at the Tham Luang cave entrance in Chiang Rai, Efe news reported.

Spokesperson of the rescuing team Ruetaiwan Patisen told EFE that they were confident the missing were still alive, even though they have not yet been located inside the cave after 72 hours of search operation by elite teams of the Thai Army with diving equipment.

The 12 boys — aged between 11 and 16 years old — are members of a youth soccer team and had gone inside the cave along with their 25-year-old coach.

Patisen indicated that parts of the passage inside the cave have been flooded by rains that hit the region and the water could have subsequently blocked their exit.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, where the cave is located, raised the alarm after finding the belongings of the group.

–IANS

