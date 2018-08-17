Rescued Kerala flood victim lauds NCC cadets

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 19 (IANS) A rescued Kerala flood victim on Sunday lauded the efforts of the NCC Kottayam unit tweeting: “All the temples, mosques and churches here are drowned in water, but God came wearing uniforms to save us”.

The Kottayam unit of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Lakshadweep Directorate have been actively involved in the rescue and relief efforts for the past few days after rains and floods battered Kerala.

By now, the NCC Kottayam unit has rescued more than 100 people besides providing relief to around 3,000 people in the flood-hit regions of Pathanamthitta, Thiruvalla, Muvattupuzha, Idukki and Kottayam, in conjunction with the concerned civil authorities.

Led by Brigadier N.V. Sunil Kumar, the rescue group comprises around 60 military personnel including officers, 40 civilian staff and 600 cadets, both boys and girls.

“They are enduring the adverse weather and putting their own lives at risk without any equipment, improvising from available local resources and materials to save lives. This tweet has given all of us a huge morale booster,” Sunil Kumar said.

–IANS

sg/mag/sed