Reservation will never go under BJP: Rajasthan MP

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) The reservation system will remain untouched in the country as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in the growth of backward classes, said MP Kirorilal Meena in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Friday.

“Some sections of people in society are busy triggering rumours that the BJP will work out all ways and means to root out the reservation system from the country.

“On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, I make a promise here that reservation system will remain untouched.”

Meena was accompanying Raje who was in Mandawari to dedicate a Balinath temple to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Raje said that the BJP is the only party which has given significant and crucial positions to backward classes.

“From Vidhan Sabha Speaker to members of Parliament, we have people from backward classes leading from the front,” she added.

–IANS

arc/him/nir