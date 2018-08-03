Reshuffle in Tripura administration

Agartala, Aug 4 (IANS) After a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 52 Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officials within 24 hours, the BJP government has transferred 20 more senior officers, an official said on Saturday.

Ten of the 23 Sub-Divisional Magistrates and two Additional District Magistrates and Collectors have been transferred in the latest administrative rearrange.

The notification of the General Administration (Personnel and Training) Department was issued late on Friday.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb approved this administrative rejig to revamp the administration at the district and sub-divisional levels, an official of the General Administration (Personnel and Training) Department said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance government had transferred 52 TCS officials on Thursday.

