Resident doctors suspended over nurse’s death, colleagues protest

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) With the AIIMS administration on Sunday suspending five resident doctors following the death of a staff nurse being under treatment at the institution, the Resident Doctors Association sought the rollback of the decision or else threatened to go on a indefinite strike.

A letter by the RDA to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration said that the five doctors, who were on the duty in the operation theatre, had decided to perform a caesarean surgery on the nurse, Rajbir Kaur, as there were some complications.

The nurse suffered a cardiac arrest during the surgery, leading to more complications. But without taking this into consideration, the administration put them under suspension, a senior RDA official said.

“The RDA strongly condemns this action and urges the administration to withdraw the suspension order immediately, failing which the resident doctors will be forced to withdraw all patient care with immediate effect,” the letter said.

Earlier during the day around 500 nurses of the AIIMS went on strike on seeking the suspension of the doctor who had treating their deceased colleague.

According to a senior official Rajbir Kaur died on Saturday.

The nurses have alleged negligence in treatment by the doctor and are demanding suspension of the doctor who was treating her.

AIIMS has about 5,000 nurses and they are considered as the backbone of the hospital.

–IANS

