‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’: A loud snooze fest (IANS Review, Rating: *1/2)

Film: “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”; Director: Paul W.S. Anderson; Cast: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Lain Glen, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, Rola, Lee Joon-Gi, Fraser James and William Levy; Rating: *1/2

“The Final Chapter” is the sixth and final installment of the action packed, sci-fiction horror “Resident Evil” film series, which is loosely based on a video game series of the same name.

The six films made over a span of fifteen years, were all written and four of them directed, by Paul W.S Anderson. There is a certain continuity in this series, which is as bland as its prequels. But for those uninitiated with the series, the narrative of this film begins with a lengthy prologue narrated by the protagonist, Alice, who reiterates everything that happened before. So there is nothing you would miss if you are not familiar the series.

This chapter starts off few weeks after the fifth edition ends, and has a fairly basic premise. Alice has 48 hours to navigate her way from a post-apocalyptic Washington DC to Raccoon City, the home of the Umbrella Corporation, to get hold of an antivirus that can save the last of the humans from turning into zombies.

Alice learns about this antivirus from the “Red Queen,” an artificial intelligence program that has apparently turned rebellious.

Milla Jovovich plays Alice with aplomb. Her character is the sophisticated version of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo, doing the invincible badass act of eliminating all sorts of mutant beasts and zombies while she tries to save the world from extinction. Though she seems physically fit for the role, we don’t invest in her character as her character graph does not allow the audience to empathize with her. Her action scenes overpower the emotional ones.

Lain Glen is repeated as Dr. Isaacs and he is perfunctory as the antagonist. They are aptly supported by co-stars who are incongruous with their presence, since this is an action film and they hardly have much screen time to leave a lasting impression.

The film does start with a promise, but the minimally convincing action sequences sets the standard for what the film will be until the end. The paper-thin plot line is stretched painfully with repeated action sequences, which over a period of time, is torturous. Also the warped motive of the Umbrella Corporation does not make sense to the logical mind. And the absurd denouement attempts to provide a bit of rationality to the already convoluted storyline.

The frantic action sequences which are supposed to elevate the narrative, get tedious after a while. Also, the film does not work on the horror level – with no jump scares, badly created monsters, ineffective zombies and not a single bloody action scene that can stand out. The sound track by Paul Haslinger adds to the irritant factor. It is too loud and garish.

Overall, nothing matters in this film since it a snooze fest. Even the fans of the series would agree.

–IANS

troy/rb/vm