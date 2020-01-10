Residential forest festival returns

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANSlife) India’s first forest festival “F of X” has returned with its second edition, scheduled from February 20-23 at Jim Corbett National Park.

“F of X” is a four-day festival for creators, creative professionals, business owners, culture entrepreneurs and freelancers.

It encompasses learning, teaching, listening, enjoying, and contemplating along with a creative tribe of over 250 fellow participants, who are all at different places in their creative journey. Accompanied by 40 creative thought leaders who will push you to explore different aspects of life through carefully curated activities and experiences, one-to-one interactions, candid conversations, exchange of thoughts and ideas, and transfer of skills, ‘F of X’ is all about discovering your own voice, at your own pace.

If you want to be one of the 300 attendees, apply online athttps://fofxfestival.com/ where curators will go through your application and reasons of why you want to be a part of it. The first ‘F of X’ festival in 2019 received over 10,000 applications from creators across the world.

The interactive residential creative carnival is a wild call to the ones that (want to) lead a life of ingenuity – founders, professionals, rusty creators, corporate misfits and explorers from art, music, design, fashion, film, food, photography, tech and genres.

Home to multiple, simultaneous events to engage your heart, your mind, your body and your very soul, the event will manifest this intent via four designated festival zones:

Heart (passion, purpose conversations): Sessions and spaces for meaningful conversations, stirring the heart and allowing personal growth.

Mind (insights, hacks and learnings): New information is everywhere. In the classroom we dive deeper know-hows & explore new tools for growth.

Soul (wellness for the creator inside): Spiritual experiences that expand the mind and the body, stirring the soul that allows realignment and decluttering.

Hands (space to move, shake and create): Dynamic, Hands-on Workshops that allow artists, creators to engage with new materials and devices.

“Decades of social conditioning has taught us that having dreams is a bad thing. And yet, when the time comes to heap praise, we’re always looking out for the creators, the dreamers, the path-breakers and the explorers!” mentions Jay Ahya, Director of F of X.

“Over the span of four days, we have a singular aim – to help you find what makes your right brain tick, what makes you see the colours, and how you can conjure up some of the magic you’ve only been a witness to,” he adds.

The festival is sprinkled with activities such as stargazing, riverside walking, open mics, and acoustic jams, all aimed at honing your creative skills, amplifying your voice, discovering your magic and belonging to a creative tribe.

All attended will share residence in gorgeous forest facing tents where everyone stays together and lives together to jam and grow; creating a safe space where ideas can flow organically and conversations are effortless amidst the magic of lots of good vibes. There is no age bar, children above two years are also allowed to participate.

