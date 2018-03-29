Respect Mamata’s sentiments, let’s walk shoulder-to-shoulder: Congress to parties

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Congress n Thursday said that it respected the sentiments of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on one-to-one fight against the NDA in 2019 polls and urged political parties to move forward shoulder-to-shoulder with it to defeat the BJP.

It said the fight is not among political parties, but to protect the basic tenets which represent the basic values of the country.

“We respect the sentiments and feelings of Mamataji. In the past she had been associated with Congress for long years including the years she spent in Youth Congress,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“All the leaders of opposition parties respect Mamataji,” he added.

“In this fight, we welcome all political parties to move forward should-to-shoulder along with Congress which is the principal opposition party, under the leadership of Rahulji (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) and Soniaji (Sonia Gandhi).

“Today the fight is to protect the institutions, democracy, economic condition and the social amity in the country. The fight is not among the political parties. Today the fight is to save the basic tenets which represent the basic values of the country,” said Surjewala.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi praising Banerjee, tweeted: “Mamata Banerjee showed great initiative and graciousness meeting diverse political leaders in Delhi, with simplicity, spontaneity and egoless warmth. Sonia Gandhi reciprocated with great alacrity despite ill health. Way to go forward is meetings across country- N, E, W and S-of all parties to prevent vote division.”

Banerjee on Wednesday made it clear that Congress cannot be excluded from any anti-BJP formation in the next Lok Sabha polls in which parties dominant in a state will take the lead in putting a one-to-one fight against the ruling alliance.

