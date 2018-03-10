Respite from heat in Delhi for two days before mercury rises

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi residents on Thursday experienced a respite from heat with a drop in temperature, with the maximum recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius that is three notches above the season’s average.

The respite will continue on Friday and Saturday as well due to drop in temperature, though mercury will rise from Sunday onwards and is expected to reach 39 to 40 degrees by the end of March, weather analysts said.

“Due to a cyclonic system over northern region, the temperature fell due to cloudy conditions in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees till Saturday and thereafter it will begin to rise,” Mahesh Palwat, Director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet told IANS.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees, the sky will remain clear,” the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 17.2 degrees, two notches above the season’s average.

The national capital recorded 34.1 degrees on Wednesday and 37 degrees on Tuesday, which also happened to be the warmest day of the year so far in Delhi.

The humidity on Thursday oscillated between 31 and 52 per cent.

–IANS

kd/tsb