Respite from heat, light rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) After two consecutive hot days, the national capital may see respite from heat towards Wednesday with three to four degrees drop in maximum temperature, the weather department said.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, same as that on Monday. Regions like Palam and Ridge area however recorded 36.2 degree Celsius

Wednesday’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees, with chances of rain and thunderstorm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

However, the respite would be short, as temperature will rise again from Saturday onwards.

“The temperature will rise by only a degree or two till Saturday, however from Saturday, onwards Delhi is likely to experience a steep rise in mercury,” Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet told IANS.

Delhi may experience 38 to 40 degrees by the end of the month, most likely by March 28 as expected by the weather analysts.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 16.5 degree Celsius, which is the season’s average so far. On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degree Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 19 to 69 per cent on Tuesday. The air-quality across 15 regions across National Capital was ranked “moderate” by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 197 — three points to “poor”, on a scale of 0 to 500.

