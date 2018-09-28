Responsibility of a society to make women feel secure at work : Vivek Oberoi

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is busy judging reality show ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz,’ thinks that it’s the responsibility of a society to treat women equally, respectfully and to make them feel secure in a working environment.

Vivek Oberoi was interacting with media on the sets of ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz’ along with co-judge Omung Kumar when Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra visited their show to promote their forthcoming film ‘Namaste England’ on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged that actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while they were shooting a film song in 2008.

Several bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akthar, Hansal Mehta, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Kapoor have supported Tanushree for speaking her mind and it has sort of created #MeToo movement in bollywood.

Reacting to the whole issue, Vivek said, “Whether its bollywood or Hollywood or journalism, it is our responsibility not only as a men but also as a society to make women feel secure in working environment”.

Vivek added that people shouldn’t misuse their powers to exploit others. “People often exploit others because they are seniors or successful in a field.”

Vivek termed #MeToo movement as a positive sign which will help people to talk about their issues. “It’s a positive sign that #MeToo movement has cleaned the system in Hollywood,” he said.

