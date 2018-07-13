Restaurant delivery drivers targeted in Brampton

A young and dangerous man is behind five attacks and robberies on restaurant delivery men in Brampton in a span of less than two weeks. The incidents have occurred between June 27 and July 7.

Officers released a surveillance image of the suspect July 8 in the hopes it triggers an arrest.

He is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

In the most recent ambushes, police say around 11 a.m. on July 7, a restaurant delivery driver went to a home in the area of Queen Street and McMurchy Avenue for a delivery when a young man brandished a knife and robbed the driver of his cell phone and the food.

Hours later, at 6 p.m., a restaurant delivery driver went to another home in the same area for a delivery. Again, a man brandished a knife and robbed the driver of the food.

No injuries were sustained by the drivers in any of the incidents.

Police arrested a 15-year-old Brampton boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, on June 30. He is charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, fraudulent use of credit card and breach of recognizance.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a second male suspect, described as black, with a skinny build, aged 17-20. The suspect has been seen wearing bandanas and dark hoodies to conceal his identity and is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” police said. “If seen or if his location is known, do not approach and immediately contact police,” the force said in a statement.

Police want to urge all delivery drivers to take extra precaution when making their deliveries.

These incidents have prompted police to warn delivery drivers to not carry more money than required for deliveries, avoid carrying their personal credit cards and valuables, have a dash camera on your vehicle and, for apartment building deliveries, drivers should request the customer to meet in the well-lit lobby where cameras are present.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. -CINEWS