Restore autonomy, convert LoC into LoP: Abdullah

Jammu, April 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that conversion of the Line of Control (LoC) into a permanent border and restoration of internal autonomy to the state is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir problem.

Addressing a party meeting in Balakote area of Mendhar in Poonch district, he said: “Restoration of internal autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir within the framework of Indian Constitution and conversion of the LoC into Line of Peace is the only pragmatic way forward to herald peace in the region.”

The National Conference President urged both India and Pakistan to resume the dialogue and engage people of the Valley in an acceptable solution.

“Then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had invited President Pervez Musharraf despite Kargil incursion and his political wisdom worked in terms of ceasefire agreement which brought cheer in the lives of border people for a pretty long time.

“Current spell of governance in New Delhi has created chaos all over, with people feeling their identities threatened and thus taking to streets.”

