Restore sugar subsidy for poor: AAP

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The central government has stopped giving subsidised sugar to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) people and also reduced quota for “Antyodaya” families, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader told the media that the Centre had cut the quantity supplied from six to one kg for “Antyodaya” families.

“Antyodaya Anna Yojana” is a scheme by the Indian government under which food is provided to poor families at highly subsidised rates.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister had taken the decision to end subsidised sugar to poor families across the country, Sisodia said.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to the Prime Minister, urging him to restart the subsidy for sugar given to poor families.

–IANS

