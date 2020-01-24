Restricted internet to be restored across J&K from Sat

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) There is good news for Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day as 2G mobile data services will be restored in all the 20 districts of J&K from Saturday.

All post-paid and prepaid mobile subscribers will get 2G internet access. According to reports, internet access will be made available for 301 whitelisted websites across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 14, the government had announced that low-speed 2G mobile internet services shall be restored in two out 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley — Bandipur and Kupwara — and all the 10 districts of Jammu region for 153 whitelisted websites.

The move came after the Supreme Court asked the government to review the internet ban in J&K, calling it a part of Freedon of Speech as mentioned in the Constitution.

