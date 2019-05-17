Restrictions imposed in Srinagar over separatist march

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) Authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday to prevent a separatist-called commemoration march.

The Hurriyat Conference has called for the march to the Martyrs Graveyard in the Old City’s Eidgah area to pay homage to two senior separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, who were killed by unidentified assailants on this day in 1990 and 2002.

Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, the father of Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed in his residence in the outskirts of the city on May 21, 1990. While, Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone and Bilal Lone, was killed in the Martyrs Graveyard on May 21, 2002.

Restrictions were imposed in the city’s Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.

Heavy contingents of state police and the CRPF have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, shops, public transport, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed.

