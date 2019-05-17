Restrictions imposed to maintain law and order in Valley

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) After nocturnal protests in parts of Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and some other places in the Valley when the news about the killing of Zakir Musa, chief of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, spread, Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of the Valley.

All educational institutions across the Valley have been closed today.

Mobile Internet services have been snapped across the Valley to maintain law and order. Even the speed of fixed landline broadband connections has been reduced to prevent uploading of inflammatory posts and pictures.

Heavy deployments have been made in capital city Srinagar, south Kashmir Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam districts in addition to other law and order vulnerable places across the Valley to maintain law and order.

All these preventive measures were taken by the authorities to control the fallout on the situation after the body of the slain top commander is handed over to his family for the final rights.

