Restrictions in Delhi to prevent farmer protests

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders for one week in east Delhi in the wake of proposed protest by thousands of farmers, who have announce to gather at Rajghat here on Tuesday to press the Centre to concede their demands.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union-led “Kisan Kranti Yatra”, which started from Haridwar in Uttarakhand on September 23, has reached Ghaziabad and farmer leader Naresh Tikait said they are determined to enter Delhi.

A memorandum to be submitted to the Centre comprises 21 demands, including implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission report, waiver of farm loan, free electricity to farmers and allowing power connections to farmers to run tube wells.

The police said restrictions under Section 144 of CrPc, which prohibits a gathering of more than four persons, will remain in force till October 8.

“During the Kisan Kranti Yatra, a large number of protesters/ participants plan to enter the east Delhi areas through the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. It is imperative to maintain peaceful and smooth day-to-day happenings…,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

–IANS

mg/nir