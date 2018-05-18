Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Eidgah march

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Monday to prevent a separatist called march. Police in riot gear has been deployed and all exams for the day has been postponed.

Separatists have called the march to Eidgah grounds here in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the death anniversaries of late Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.

Mirwaiz Farooq was killed on May 21, 1990 while Lone was killed on May 21, 2002 by unknown gunmen.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, son of slain Mirwaiz Farooq, has been placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence in the outskirts here.

Separatist Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has also been placed under house arrest in his uptown Hyderpora residence here while JKLF chief Yasin Malik has been taken into preventive custody.

Restrictions have been imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal in the old city, while partial restrictions are in place in Maisuma and Kralkhud in the uptown areas.

Contingents of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in full riot gear have been deployed to maintain law and order and enforce the restrictions.

Exams scheduled today have been postponed by the University of Kashmir and the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

