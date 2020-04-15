Restrictions on high-speed internet to continue in J&K

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS High -speed internet will continue to remain suspended across the Union Territory of Jammu until April 27, an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said on Wednesday.

The order said social media applications are used for the circulation of photographs of terrorists of proscribed terror organisations and for mobilising crowds. “One such instance being when more than 500 villagers gathered to attend funeral of a terrorist, defying lockdown and throwing social distancing norms to the wind,” the order reads.

The order also said the Pakistan-based terror outfits are leaving no stone unturned to exploit the present situation as seen by recent infiltration attempts, which also caused security forces casualties.

“There have been many instances of civilian killings by terrorists, attacks on security forces, recoveries of arms and ammunition, attempts to propagate terrorism through uploading of videos, coordinating infiltration from across the border, launch of new terror outfits,” the order reads.

The internet was banned in J&K at the time of revocation of Article 370 on August 5. It was restored in in a phased manner across the UT. However, high speed mobile internet continues to remain suspended.

–IANS

zi/vd