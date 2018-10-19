Restrictions to prevent Lal Chowk march in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) Authorities here in Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions in and around the city centre Lal Chowk on Tuesday to prevent a separatist march and sit-in.

The police advisory issued said no traffic would be allowed to and through Lal Chowk.

The separatists are protesting the deaths of seven civilians in an explosion in Kulgam district on Sunday.

Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest while Yasin Malik has been taken into preventive custody.

Schools and colleges have been closed for the day in Srinagar district.

High speed mobile Internet services in the city and rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended.

–IANS

sq/in