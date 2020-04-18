Retd Def Min official, sister donate Rs 1 cr to PM-CARES fund

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) As the government has launched a separate Prime Ministers emergency fund to secure donations for its fight against Covid-19, Surendra Mohan, a retired director of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers and his sister Aditi, have contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

Surendra Mohan had retired from his job with the Defence Ministry in 2019. Mohan has donated half of his total life savings to the emergency fund and his sister Aditi also supported him in this.

He has also contributed all the money he received as benefits from the government, while his sister also donated all her life savings, kept as fixed deposits.

Speaking to IANS, Surendra Mohan said, “When there is calamity in the country, my donation is nothing. Hopefully it will help the needy.”

On asking, what if he needs money in the future for a medical emergency, Mohan said that we did not bring anything nor will we take anything. “What the government gave us, what the country gave us, we returned them so that in this difficult times some people could use this money for buying food and medicines.”

Aditi said what is the use of money if it does not help the country.

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aid the government’s efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

