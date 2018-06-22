Retrospective of Tabu’s works at Jagran Film Festival

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) A retrospective of the best of actress Tabu’s works will be showcased at the forthcoming ninth edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) here.

JFF will pay homage to Tabu by screening some of her most revered films where she really immersed herself into the characters, read a statement from the organisers.

With a National Award and a diverse range of films in her portfolio, she continues to enamour directors and film enthusiasts with her talent.

The gala will screen movies which speak for Tabu’s versatility.

Whether it was her role in “Maqbool” or “Maachis” or Tamil hits “Iruvar” and “Kandukondain Kandukondain” — these movies will be screened apart from poignant movies like “Astitva” and “Cheeni Kum”.

Mira Nair’s “The Namesake”, Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Chandni Bar” and Nishikant Kamat’s “Drishyam” will also be screened at the gala.

JFF will travel to 18 cities. It will begin in the capital on Friday when Tabu will engage in a master talk with Festival Director Mayank Shekhar on her life in cinema.

