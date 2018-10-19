Retrospective on painter Sachida Nagdev kicks off at IGNCA

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A retrospective exhibition “Rang Smriti” on prominent Indian painter Sachida Nagdev kicked off on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here, showcasing his rich oeuvre spanning over five decades.

Best known for the abstraction in his oil works, the 1939-born painter was the only Indian artist to have won the Osaka Triennale Award where more than 186 countries and 30,000 artists participated, IGNCA said in a statement.

“Old houses, small narrow lanes, the ‘Ghats’ of river Kshipra, saints and temples, old sculptures inspired him from childhood. The landscapes drew long back in impressionist style reflected in his abstract works.

“From the early childhood days of being a ‘shagird’ (disciple) to signboard paintings and copying ‘Bharatmata’ painting with handmade ‘kajal’ in the dim lantern light, to the large canvases (and) abstract paintings, was his long journey,” it added about the Ujjain-born artist.

The colourful landscapes of Malwa, with people wearing red, blue, green and yellow clothes, bright green of ‘mehndi’ and reds of vermillion were part of Nagdev’s paintings.

The retrospective has been organised by the Dhoomimal art gallery — one of India’s oldest art galleries — and is curated by senior art critic and poet Prayag Shukla.

It displays over 100 paintings showing his artistic evolution over five decades.

The exhibition’s opening was attended by Hamza Yahia Cherif, Ambassador of Algeria. It also saw a sitar recital by the artist’s daughter Smita Nagdev.

The exhibition will end on November 4.

