Returning to Chilean club Colo Colo a dream come true: Lucas Barrios

Santiago (Chile), June 30 (IANS) Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios said after being officially introduced here by Chilean-league club Colo Colo that returning to a team in which he had tremendous success a decade ago is a dream come true.

“Since I was the top goal scorer at (German club Borussia) Dortmund, I’ve talked about coming back to Colo Colo. I always wanted to,” Barrios, who in his first stint with El Cacique scored 57 goals in 67 matches in 2008-2009, told reporters, reports Efe.

Barrios on Friday said he went through a tough time last December due to failed negotiations with Colo Colo’s management, but that that is now in the past.

“I’ve come back to be just another player on the roster, to offer my experience to the young guys. It’s (head coach) Hector Tapia’s team,” said the 33-year-old veteran.

He said he was coming back for a shorter period of time and for less money than had been discussed in December.

“I’m making a big sacrifice. I’ve always put the sporting aspect first,” Barrios added.

He said he was looking forward to teaming up with players like 37-year-old Esteban Paredes (the top scorer in the 2018 Chilean-league season), Jorge Valdivia and Jaime Valdes and being back on the field at David Arellano Monumental Stadium.

“I remember a game with Esteban Paredes in Calama. We scored three goals apiece playing for (Chilean club) Cobreloa,” the Paraguayan said.

Barrios last played for Argentine club Argentinos Juniors, scoring four goals in seven matches in the 2017-2018 Argentine-league season.

Colo Colo is counting on him to boost its attack ahead of a round of 16 series in August against Brazilian-league club Corinthians in Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer tournament.

