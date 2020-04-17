Revenue Dept staff told to donate 1-day salary each month for a year to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Department of Revenue under the Union Ministry of Finance has asked its staff to donate a days salary every month till March 2021 to the PM-CARES Fund.

In a circular, the department has said that any officer or staff having objection to the directive may write to the Drawing and Disbursing Officer by April 20.

“It has been decided to appeal all officers and staff of Department of Revenue to contribute their one day’s salary every month till March 2021 to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” the circular said on Friday.

The department has two statutory bodies under it — Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect taxes, and Customs (CBIC).

Donations towards the PM-CARES Fund are eligible for 100 per cent tax deduction. The fund has been created to seek contribution from people to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

–IANS

rrb/sn/arm