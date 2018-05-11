Reynolds recalls surreal encounter with honeymooning fans

London, May 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had a “surreal” encounter on a plane with a fan who paid little attention to his sick bride.

The “Deadpool” star is used to being recognised in public, but one encounter with a pair of newlyweds was particularly “surreal” because it occurred as the man’s severely ill wife was being carried off the aircraft, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was on a plane with a honeymooning couple and the bride became very ill – not just throwing up ill…,” he recalled during a pre-taped appearance on Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show”.

However, despite the woman’s health issues, Reynolds explained that the husband’s attention wasn’t entirely focused on the emergency situation.

“She was taken off the plane on a stretcher, it was so bad,” the actor said.

“As her new husband followed her out, he spotted me and shouted: ‘Deadpool! High five!'”

“It was a surreal moment – firstly, I didn’t want to high five him just in case he was infected, and secondly, he seemed to have no concern for his dying wife!” he continued.

