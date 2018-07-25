RGV, Madhu Mantena team up for web series ‘D-Company’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Director Ram Gopal Varma has joined hands with filmmaker Madhu Mantena for a web-series “D-Company”.

Varma said “only” an web series can do justice to the kind of material he has collected over two decades.

Varma tweeted on Twitter: “Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series ‘D Company’, a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld.

“Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 1980’s and initiation of ‘D Company’ — story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blasts.”

The “Sarkar” director said: “I have been collecting data since nearly 20 years actually from even before I made ‘Satya’ and ‘Company’. Only a web series like ‘D Company can do justice to the kind of material I have with me.”

Varma in 2002 came up with “Company”, a film loosely based on the Indian mafia organisation D-Company, said to be run by the elusive Dawood Ibrahim.

It was the second film in the gangster trilogy, and a sequel to the blockbuster “Satya”.

“Company” starred Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali in pivotal roles.

