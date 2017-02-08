RGV, Nagarjuna get nostalgic over ‘Siva’

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, who gave the path-breaking 1989 Telugu crime thriller “Siva”, got nostalgic when the director shared a rare picture from the film’s sets.

Sharing an old picture from the film’s shoot, Varma tweeted: “Me with Nagarjuna and Amala at the shoot of ‘Kiss Me Wrong Number’ song from Siva.”

The film, based on student politics in a mafia backdrop, also starred Amala Akkineni, Raghuvaran, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Tanikella Bharani.

In reply to Varma’s tweet, Nagarjuna wrote: “Hey Ramu. This brings back such beautiful memories. But I said ‘Kiss me Right Number’.”

Even after 25 years since its release, “Siva” is hailed as one of the best Telugu films of all time.

The movie gave Telugu filmdom some of its finest actors, which include Tanikella Bharani and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Apart from its deft narration and raw performances, the film earned cult status for maestro Illayaraja’s music and S. Gopala Reddy’s cinematography.

–IANS

