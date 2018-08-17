Rhea Chakraborty to turn showstopper for Urvashi Joneja
Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty will be seen walking the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja’s range titled ‘Away’ at the forthcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.
“Since this season’s collection ‘Away’ takes its inspiration from the concept of breaking free, it perfectly resonates with my belief of self-liberation. Besides being a free spirit, I’ve always been an avid fashion lover, and can’t wait to walk the ramp for Urvashi Joneja at Lakme Fashion Week this season!” Rhea said in a statement.
Talking about her showstopper, Joneja said: “Being the classic girl-next-door, Rhea is someone every girl can relate to easily. She completely resonates the ideology of a self-made girl who’s gone beyond the norms to achieve great success. She represents the modern, independent girl and I could not have asked for a better muse to showcase this collection.”
The designer will be showcasing her range on the day 1 of the five-day fashion week, which commences on August 22.
Other designers who will be showcasing their collections are Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Singhal, Nachiket Barve, AM:PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi, Abraham and Thakore among many others.
–IANS
dc/nv/mr