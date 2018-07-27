Rhys praises wife after drunken plane outburst

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Irish actor Jonathon Rhys, who was earlier detained at an airport here for being involved in a verbal fight with his wife Mara Lane and smoking e-cigarettes on a flight, complimented his life partner for supporting him always.

Asked if Mara helps him with his struggles, Jonathan told people.com: “Oh yes, my wife is a superior woman. She’s incredible. I couldn’t be luckier.”

The “Velvet Goldmine” actor also opened up about his sobriety saying, “Most of the time I handle it pretty well. But, every so often you make a stupid mistake. But living life in the public eye is very different. Remember, I’ve been an actor for 25 years and the whole world has changed enormously since I’ve started becoming an actor. It’s very difficult to be left alone.”

Lane also spoke about the incident on Instagram earlier this week, explaining that her husband was working on his anger issues and that the incident on the flight wasn’t serious.

“We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes. When in it he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions,” Lane’s post read.

“Rhys extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone travelling yesterday,” she added.

–IANS

sim/rb