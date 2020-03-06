Rian Johnson: Have personal connection with ‘Star Wars’

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) It was fun for Rian Johnson to step out of the far away galaxy of “Star Wars”, and delve into the world of whodunit murder mystery “Knives Out”. The Oscar-nominated writer-director says the “Star Wars” franchise will always enjoy a special place in his heart.

He lent his creative vision into making of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, which split fans and critics over Snoke’s fate and Luke Skywalker’s story-arc.

Asked about “Star Wars” becoming a global phenomenon, Johnson told IANS: “Well, for me, it is more of a personal connection. I grew up watching those movies as a kid, and I felt, as a little kid, like Luke Skywalker looking at the horizon Those movies, they were in my world It is less about ‘Star Wars’ as a global phenomenon, but more about what connection it has in my life.”

“The reason it is a global phenomenon is because it has lots for people. It is pretty amazing. You can see kids today who have that (same) effect. That’s pretty incredible. There’s not many stories that crop in the generation that way It is a pretty special thing,” he added.

George Lucas created the universe with “Star Wars: A New Hope” in 1977, which quickly became a global phenomenon. The franchise continues to live on – in form of films, several spin-offs and video games.

For Johnson, working on “Knives Out” after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was a pleasant break.

“I had this idea for about 10 years. It was something that I was thinking for a long time. The main thing that was fun coming out of ‘Star Wars’ and doing this was how quickly I was able to make this movie.

“We made it very fast. After spending four years, which were wonderful years, I had a great time making ‘Star Wars’ but it was four years making one film It was good to just jump into something where I could just have fun. The whole thing is just meant to be, you know, just kind of a pop of fun. That felt really good,” said the 46-year-old.

For “Knives Out”, Johnson gave a contemporary spin on an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery. He assembled a star cast led by Chris Evans, Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas for the whodunnit murder mystery. The Lionsgate project released in India on November 29 last year. It premiered on Lionsgate Play on March 6.

Talking about the project, he said: “The whole thing came from my love for Agatha Christie’s books. I grew up reading her to whodunit books The genre is comforting for me. I feel like it is a genre that is so much fun to watch if it’s done correctly.”

After the success, the movie will soon get a sequel.

