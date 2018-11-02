Ribadas stuns eighth seed Ramit in Kolkata squash meet

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) Spain’s Carlos Ribadas stunned eighth seed and local boy Ramit Tandon 7-11, 4-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in a thrilling five-set squash contest of the $30,000 PSA tournament, the Kolkata International, here on Thursday.

Ramit won the first two games with his good shot selection, but in the third game Carlos (World No. 96) came back with full force and started picking all the shots better.

Ramit, ranked 68 in the world, was also guilty of making a lot of unforced errors thus losing the next two games.

The decider was almost going neck and neck but Carlos started dominating and won the fifth game 11-7.

Carlos will meet third seed Youssef Soliman of Egypt on Friday.

In other matches, the Egyptian pair of world No. 27 Zahed Salem and world No. 34 Youssef Soliman brushed aside Michael Mccue and Addeen Idrakie with ease while Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, ranked 59, got the better of Ahmed Hosny 11-1, 12-10, 12-14, 5-11, 11-8.

Todd Harrity (World No. 48) of the USA beat Martin Svec of the Czech Republic 11-9, 7-11, 11-2, 11-5.

The event is a part of the 225th anniversary celebrations of the club.

A total of 24 players will take part in the five-day tourney. The final will be held on November 11.

Top seed and world No. 11 Saurav Ghosal is the defending champion of the meet last held in 2015. The 32-year-old beat former World No.1 Marwan ElShorbagy in the final three years back here.

–IANS

dm/gau/bg