Ricciardo takes pole position for Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo, May 26 (IANS) Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Saturday earned pole position, the second of his career, for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, who set the pace in the third free practice, continued to set new records for the fastest time on the Monte Carlo circuit, clocking in at one minute, 10.810 seconds in his first attempt of the third qualifying session, after having set the record hours earlier during practice, reports Efe.

Germany’s Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) came second, 0.229 seconds behind Ricciardo, while Britain’s Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) came third, 0.422 seconds off the pace.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen could not repair his car in time to take part in the qualifying sessions, after crashing out of the third free practice.

Ferrari’s other driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, is to start from the second row, as he finished fourth with a time of one minute, 11.266 seconds, while his countryman Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) came fifth.

